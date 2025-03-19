Star Alliance expands Air-Rail connectivity with Austria’s ÖBB

Star Alliance has partnered with Austria’s railways ÖBB to enhance intermodal travel, allowing seamless air-rail connectivity to Graz, Linz, Salzburg, and Innsbruck.

This initiative builds on ÖBB’s existing AIRail service with Austrian Airlines, integrating ticketing, check-in, and frequent flyer benefits.

Passengers can now book a single ticket for both flight and train journeys, check in conveniently, and earn miles for rail travel. This partnership aligns with Star Alliance’s broader intermodal strategy, launched in 2022 with Deutsche Bahn, to integrate airlines with rail, bus, and ferry networks worldwide.