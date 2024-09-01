ÖBB and Austrian Airlines expand AIRail service to Innsbruck, enhancing connectivity to Vienna hub

Starting December 15, 2024, ÖBB and Austrian Airlines will extend their AIRail service to include Innsbruck, enabling seamless train-to-flight travel from the Tyrolean capital to Vienna Airport.

This expansion marks the 10th anniversary of the AIRail service, which already connects Linz, Graz, and Salzburg with Vienna.

Passengers can now reach over 125 Austrian Airlines destinations with a single ticket for both train and flight, enjoying benefits like free seat reservations, lounge access, and guaranteed connections in case of delays.

This expansion further strengthens the multimodal partnership between ÖBB and Austrian Airlines, catering to the growing trend of intermodal travel.