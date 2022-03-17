Marrakesh back in the flight plan of Austrian Airlines

Starting from October 2022, Austrian Airlines launches two weekly flights to the North African “Pearl of the South”. With around 1 million inhabitants, Marrakesh is one of the most popular leisure destinations in Morocco and is highly popular among city tourists. With the resumption of the Austrian Airlines connection, the exotic destination of Marrakesh is within easy reach with direct flights from Vienna. Pleasant temperatures around 20° Celsius in October make the Moroccan metropolis an ideal weekend-getaway in autumn.

„Marrakesh perfectly rounds down our portfolio of holiday destinations on short and medium-haul flights and offers our guests a well-earned timeout during winter months. We are continuously expanding our network and thus strengthen Austrian Airlines‘ function as a red-white-red flag- carrier at Vienna Airport”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl.

Route Flight number Flight days Departure–Arrival (Local time) Vienna – Marrakesh OS 899 Wednesday and Saturday 10:10 – 14:10 Marrakesh – Vienna OS 900 Wednesday and Saturday 15:15 – 19:20

Austrian Airlines first operated the Vienna-Marrakesh route in 2006. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic flights were temporarily paused in 2020. From autumn 2022, the Austrian flag carrier offers exclusive direct connections between Vienna and the holiday hotspot. Tickets to and from Marrakesh can be booked as of today on Austrian.com.