Lufthansa Technik to support Austrian Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet

Lufthansa Technik AG will provide long-term component support for Austrian Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet, similar to its arrangement with Lufthansa Airlines. A recently signed contract details Total Component Support (TCS) for up to eleven 787s until the end of 2032.

TCS includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft parts and immediate replacement of defective components from Lufthansa Technik’s global parts pool, minimising aircraft downtime.

Since June, Lufthansa Technik has been building a stock of materials for the Dreamliners in Vienna. Austrian Airlines’ 787-9 fleet, initially consisting of seven used and four new aircraft, will benefit from this arrangement.

Stephan Koenen from Austrian Airlines highlighted the positive experience with TCS for their A320 and 777 fleets, making the extension to the 787 logical. Kai-Stefan Röpke of Lufthansa Technik emphasised the strengths of TCS due to the large quantities and global deployment of the 787, ensuring optimal component supply and cost efficiency.