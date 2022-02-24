Large increase in new bookings: Austrian Airlines flight offer above pre-crisis level in summer

Huge increase in bookings for holiday flights in spring and summer

Flight offer to European tourism destinations from Vienna in the summer peak at 120% of the pre-crisis level

CCO Michael Trestl: “The desire to travel among Austrians does not come as a surprise. People want to get out and discover new things and Austrian Airlines is their trusted travel companion!”

After the announcement of large-scale easings across Europe, bookings at Austrian Airlines are skyrocketing. The demand for flights during the Easter holidays is particularly high, with travellers mainly drawn to warmer-water destinations such as the Maldives, Mauritius and Cancún. Since the travel easings in Thailand were announced, Austrian Airlines flights to Bangkok have been in high demand again. Mediterranean destinations such as Málaga or classic city trip destinations such as Paris, Hamburg or Berlin are also popular in spring and have been partially boosted with additional frequencies.

“We are not surprised by the huge increase in bookings and the desire to travel among Austrians. People want to get out and discover new things and Austrian Airlines is their trusted travel companion!”, says Austrian Airlines Chief Sale Officer Michael Trestl.

Passengers are ready for a summer full of travel

After two long years full of travel restrictions, Austrian Airlines offers tourist flights above the pre-crisis level to compensate for the upcoming catch-up effect. With more than 110 destinations and a broad increase in frequency during the summer peak, the flag carrier flies 120% of the offer in the pre-crisis year 2019.

The booking figures for the summer months already reflect the travellers’ high demand. Popular European destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Thessaloniki, Keflavik and Larnaca have been booked thousands of times in the past few days. Due to the demand for flights to the Balearic Islands, Austrian Airlines serves Mallorca with up to three flights a day and Ibiza with up to five flights a week in summer.

Austrian Airlines flights across the Atlantic are also in strong demand. With the resumption of Los Angeles in the route network, Austrian Airlines offers up to 33 weekly direct connections to the US as of May. With the start of the summer flight schedule, Austrian Airlines reactivates all aircraft in its fleet in order to fly hundreds of thousands of travellers safely on vacation.