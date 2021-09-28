Eurowings and Austrian Airlines optimise connections between Germany and Austria

Eurowings flies up to five times a week from Stuttgart to Graz and from Düsseldorf to Linz

From 10 January 2022: Three times a week with Eurowings from Düsseldorf to Graz

From summer 2022, increase of frequencies to Graz and Linz to twice-daily flights from Monday to Friday

Austrian Airlines takes over the Vienna – Hanover route from Eurowings with up to 13 flights per week

Group airlines create ideal connections and frequencies for private and business travellers

Eurowings and Austrian Airlines are flying in a new formation and optimizing their intragroup offer between Austria and Germany for passengers. Eurowings has taken over the route from Stuttgart to Graz from its Group sister and now flies the route at least five times a week. Eurowings flies to Linz five times a week from its largest location, Düsseldorf. From the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Eurowings will also offer three weekly connections to Graz from 10 January 2022.

From summer 2022, Eurowings will operate even more frequent flights on all three routes and will then fly to Graz and Linz twice daily from Monday to Friday. Passengers will benefit from a large number of attractive connecting flights thanks to the major Eurowings bases in Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. The routes can be booked as of now at www.eurowings.com or very quickly and conveniently via the Eurowings app.

Austrian Airlines has already taken over the Vienna – Hanover route previously served by Eurowings since the 2021 summer flight schedule. The direct flights are offered with a daily frequency of up to two flights and can be booked as of now. With the permanent start of the rotation to Hanover, Austrian Airlines is strengthening the hub at its home airport of Vienna. The hub connection is ideal for both tourists and business travellers for further connecting flights. Passengers benefit from numerous transfer options, for example to Central and South-Eastern Europe or the Middle East.

COLOGNE/BONN/VIENNA, 28 September 2021