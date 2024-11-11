Austrian Airlines departs from Musk’s X, citing platform concerns

Austrian Airlines has announced its decision to leave Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter), citing issues with “the increasing spread of hate, agitation, and disinformation.” This content, according to the airline, clashes with its values and commitment to responsible communication.

Going forward, Austrian Airlines plans to enhance its presence on other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok, where it believes it can better uphold its standards for engaging with passengers. The airline assures travelers that these channels will provide consistent updates, service information, and a safer online experience.

Dear guests, you can stay connected with us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook & LinkedIn. Feel free to reach out anytime via our Austrian App or at https://t.co/YLEBDoRZ3z. pic.twitter.com/nzurTdxHOb — Austrian Airlines (@_austrian) October 31, 2024