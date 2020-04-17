[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part nine): Austrian Airlines

Due to the global developments in connection with the coronavirus and the continuing restrictions on travel, Austrian Airlines is extending the short-time work model for its 7,000 employees by a further month until 19 May 2020.

The employees have been on short-time work since 20 March, initially for one month. This had become necessary after worldwide entry bans and a sharp decline in demand due to the coronavirus forced Austrian to suspend flight operations temporarily on 18 March.

“The model of short-time work helps us to fly through this crisis as well as possible. Our goal remains unchanged: As soon as possible, we want to start flying again. Even if it will be a long way to a new normality, we are preparing for it with full force,” Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the airline said.