Austrian Airlines will offer more holiday flights starting in July

• Palma de Mallorca added to the flight schedule

• Resumption of service to Zadar

• More flight connections to Dubrovnik, Split, Thessaloniki and Nice

Austrian Airlines is further expanding its summer flight schedule. As of July, a charter flight will be operated once a week to Palma de Mallorca, always on a Saturday. Fans of Croatia will be pleased with the resumption of flights to Zadar. Starting in July, Austria’s national airline will fly to Croatia’s coastal city every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Moreover, Austrian Airlines is doubling the number of flights to Dubrovnik and Split to up to six connections per week. As of July, there will also be one daily flight to Thessaloniki (instead of four each week). Flight service to Nice will be expanded from four to five weekly flights.

As a result, passengers aiming to spend their summer holidays on the beach have a large selection of flights to choose from. In addition to Mallorca, destinations on the Croatian coast and the Côte d’Azur, Austrian Airlines will also offer various flight connections to Greek holiday islands such as Karpathos, Kos, Rhodes, Santorini or Zakynthos.

“The lifting of many travel restrictions within Europe, a recent example being Spain, enables us to expand our offering correspondingly”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto. “Naturally, the respective local safety regulations must continue to be observed, for example with respect to wearing masks. Otherwise, there is nothing which stands in the way of enjoying a summer holiday on the beach”, he adds.

On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers will find up-to-date information on travel in times of corona, flight schedules, mask requirement, entry or rebooking regulations. The information is updated on an ongoing basis.