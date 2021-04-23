Austrian Airlines welcomes initiatives to restore travel normality in summer

• Soon end of mandatory quarantine is cornerstone for freedom of travel

• AUA summer flight schedule focuses on European holiday destinations

• CCO Trestl: “Rapid introduction of the Green Passport as a prerequisite for summer travel“

As State Secretary Magnus Brunner also emphasised in his press conference today, corona-related entry restrictions are still slowing down air travel in Europe and worldwide. Austrian Airlines, therefore, welcomes the federal government’s initiatives to make summer travel more normal. “The rapid introduction of the Green Passport is a prerequisite for a return to more freedom of travel in the summer and will send a clear signal in this direction,” said CCO Michael Trestl. “Above all, the associated elimination of mandatory quarantine upon re-entry is essential to make summer travel easier for passengers.”

Since the Green Passport will initially be limited to the EU level in the sense of a uniform travel certificate, Austrian Airlines is increasingly focusing on Mediterranean destinations, especially in Greece and Spain, with its 2021 summer flight schedule. “By the beginning of summer at the latest, passengers should be able to travel flexibly and quarantine-free to the beach and back. As soon as there is a corresponding solution for international travel, we expect growth and catch-up effects there as well,” says Trestl.

Austrian Airlines is currently also offering more flexibility for passengers with its fee-free rebooking service. If a booking is made and a ticket issued by 31 May, the rebooking fee is waived, regardless of the fare booked. Even after the end of May, another fee-free rebooking is still possible.

On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers can find information on the topics of travelling in times of Corona, the obligation to wear a mask, country-specific travel regulations or flexible rebooking arrangements. The information is supplemented on an ongoing basis.