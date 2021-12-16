Austrian Airlines starts summer season 2022 with broad destination portfolio

Around 90 destinations in the flight programme for the Easter break

Flight offer will be successively increased until midsummer

Almost 110 attractive destinations worldwide will be offered during the summer season with around 1,300 weekly frequencies

Those who are already tired of freezing temperatures can start planning their 2022 summer holiday with Austrian Airlines as of today, 14 December 2021 with the ramp-up of the airline’s summer flight schedule.

“The focus is clearly on tourist destinations. With 110 destinations, 35 of them warm-water destinations in Greece, Spain or Italy, and up to 1,300 weekly flights in peak summer 2022, we will not only significantly expand our flight programme compared to 2021, but also provide an attractive holiday offer for our passengers,” says Austrian Airlines Chief Sales Officer Michael Trestl.

The premium carrier will fly to the most beautiful places in Europe several times a day in summer and significantly increase its offer. For example, Austrian Airlines will offer several flights a day to Palma de Mallorca, four daily connections to Milan, Stockholm or Amsterdam, two flights a day to Larnaca, Athens or Tel Aviv and up to nine weekly connections to Heraklion.

In addition, popular holiday destinations such as Catania, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Keflavík or Mykonos, which were previously part of the airline’s charter programme, can be booked as regular Austrian Airlines flights for the 2022 summer season (Palma already for the 2021/22 winter season).

“Our passengers will benefit from additional customer advantages. On the one hand, a closer integration with the rest of the Austrian Airlines route network, and on the other hand, customers can now also choose between the booking categories Economy and Business Class on these scheduled routes,” says Michael Trestl.

Up to 1,030 frequencies to holiday destinations in Easter week

For those who are already drawn to the sun in spring, Austrian Airlines offers a comprehensive range of flights to around 90 destinations around Easter until May. In continental Europe only, around 16 warm-water destinations in Spain, Italy, the Canary Islands and the Greek islands are on the flight schedule over Easter. From Vienna, destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Catania or Larnaca are served with more than 50 departures per week.

Also long-haul routes, such as the popular destinations Cancún, Mauritius or the Maldives are ideal for a beach holiday in spring 2022. Austrian Airlines will serve all three destinations until after the Easter holidays.