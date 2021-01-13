Austrian Airlines starts phasing out the Boeing 767

Preparations for Phase-Out underway: First Boeing 767 (OE-LAT) to leave Austrian Airlines fleet

• Long-haul jet OE-LAT was in service with Austrian for around 20 years

• Transfer flight planned for early March

• OE-LAX and OE-LAW to follow in the coming months

The OE-LAT (MSN 25373), the first of three Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, will leave the Austrian Airlines fleet in March. The long-haul jet was manufactured in 1991 and was in service with Austrian Airlines for around 20 years after the Lauda takeover in 2001. The OE-LAT made its last passenger flight on January 10, 2021. Over the next few weeks, the aircraft will undergo all the necessary preparations for handover, with the transfer flight of the jet to the USA scheduled for early March.

The two other B767s, OE-LAX and OE-LAW, are scheduled for phase-out by fall. Both long-haul aircraft will remain in service until then. With an average age of 28.5 years, the three B767s are among the oldest aircraft in the Austrian Airlines fleet.

By the beginning of 2022, a total of 28 aircraft will have left the fleet of Austria’s home carrier: in addition to the three Boeing 767-300ERs mentioned above, 18 Dash turboprops and seven A319 jets will be phased out. Ten of the turboprops mentioned have already left the Austrian Airlines fleet, with the eight remaining to follow from the end of March. This means that the fleet will consist of around 60 aircraft by the beginning of 2022.

—-

