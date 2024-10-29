Austrian Airlines stabilises annual outlook with strong Q3 performance amid challenging conditions

Austrian Airlines posted a solid Q3 performance with an adjusted EBIT of €139 million, reinforcing its annual outlook after a difficult first half. Despite challenges such as disruptions in the Middle East market, high location costs, and delays from air traffic control issues over Europe, the airline remains on track for a high double-digit full-year result.

Key Q3 Highlights:

Financials : Revenue increased by 6% to €783 million due to fleet expansion, notably with the addition of two Boeing 787s. Total expenses mirrored revenue growth, maintaining a stable profit margin.

: Revenue increased by 6% to €783 million due to fleet expansion, notably with the addition of two Boeing 787s. Total expenses mirrored revenue growth, maintaining a stable profit margin. Passenger Traffic : Austrian Airlines carried 4.7 million passengers in Q3, with an impressive punctuality rate of 98.5%.

: Austrian Airlines carried 4.7 million passengers in Q3, with an impressive punctuality rate of 98.5%. Operating Challenges: Government location fees in Vienna have escalated, placing Austrian Airlines at a competitive disadvantage compared to nearby hubs.

Fleet Modernisation and Sustainability Efforts: Austrian Airlines is investing in fleet upgrades to reduce environmental impact. Following the addition of Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the airline will debut “AeroSHARK” technology on its Boeing 777-200ER fleet in December, reducing CO2 emissions through friction-reducing film.

Expansion Plans: The airline is introducing new routes to Boston, Ivalo, Edinburgh, and Sylt to enhance connectivity from Vienna, aligning with passenger demand trends for Nordic and other European destinations.

CEO Annette Mann affirmed that Austrian Airlines will focus on stable operations, cost discipline, and continuous fleet improvements in response to persistent external challenges, ensuring the airline’s resilience in a dynamic aviation landscape.