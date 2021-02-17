Austrian Airlines slowly increases summer flight schedule, adds new destination: Hanover

• Resumption of more than 20 destinations for the summer flight schedule

After a short peak in the flight schedule during Christmas and up to 15 percent flight supply in January and February, Austrian Airlines plans to continuously increase the flight schedule until summer. More than 20 destinations will be resumed for the summer flight programme, including Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Florence, Gothenburg, Kosice, Krakow, Lviv, Odessa or Oslo – in the intercontinental route network, Amman, Bangkok, Chicago and Tokyo are back in the flight schedule. In midsummer, the Austrian home carrier anticipates increased demand for vacation travel and is therefore focusing on tourist destinations.

The main focus will continue to be on Greece and Cyprus, but Italy, Spain, and Turkey are also the hopefuls for the summer of 2021. For example, there will be up to 10 flights a week to Heraklion (Crete) or 16 to Larnaca (Cyprus) – and popular vacation destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Rhodes, Mykonos, Kos, Catania and the Canary Islands are also on the schedule with increased frequency.

“We are expecting increased demand in the tourism sector in summer and are therefore increasing our offer to vacation destinations by up to 20 percent from July“, explains Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl. “The booking phase for the 2021 vacation season is currently underway. With our expanded flight schedule, we want to create an attractive vacation offer for all Austrians. Of course, further development is highly dependent on the progress of the pandemic and the associated travel policies.”

New route in the summer flight schedule: Hanover

For the first time since 2009, Austrian Airlines will be flying to Hanover again in the 2021 summer flight schedule. Initially, the route, which was previously served by Eurowings, will be in the schedule twice a week, and the frequency will be continuously increased until summer. Thus, from July, two connections will be offered daily. With the launch of the route, Austrian is expanding its route network in Germany. Thanks to the connection to the hub in Vienna, travellers from the Hanover catchment area will benefit from numerous transfer options to Central and Southeastern Europe, as well as the Middle East. The new destination can be booked from now on. The first flight will take place on March 25.

On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers will find information on travel in times of corona, mandatory wearing of masks, country-specific travel regulations or flexible rebooking arrangements. The information is updated on an ongoing basis.