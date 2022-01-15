Austrian Airlines retires last Airbus A319

Austrian Airlines is retiring its last Airbus A319ceo, although it will remain in the Lufthansa Group as it will be transferred to Lufthansa CityLine.

The last Airbus A319 (MSN 2494, registered OE-LDE) entered into service with Austrian Airlines on 8 June 2005 and performed its last service between Tirana (Albania) and Vienna (Austria) on 1 January 2022.

According to CH-Aviation, Lufthansa CityLine will operate five A319-100s acquired from the Austrian company and six others transferred from Lufthansa.

Austrian’s fleet now consists of 29 A320ceo, three Airbus A321-100s, and three Airbus A321-200s on short- and medium-haul routes, in addition to 17 Embraer E195s.

Another Lufthansa subsidiary, Brussels Airlines, also follows a similar path, but will take much longer to retire its more than a dozen A319s.