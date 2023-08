Austrian Airlines plans to resume in the first quarter of 2024 the Innsbruck – Amsterdam route, last served by its subsidiary Tyrolean Airways in March 2000.

The carrier plans to operate this route once weekly on Saturdays with Airbus A320 aircraft, from 27 January to 30 March 2024, according to the following schedule:

OS370 INN 15:05 – 16:55 AMS 320 6 OS369 AMS 12:25 – 14:05 INN 320 6

Source: AeroRoutes