Austrian Airlines renews fleet with four Airbus A320neo aircraft as of August 2022

New aircraft are more fuel-efficient, quieter and more cost-effective

Until spring 2023 four A320neos will replace older A320s

The new cabin concept enhances travel comfort on short and medium-haul routes

Austrian Airlines COO Francesco Sciortino: “Latest technology enables up to 20 per cent less fuel consumption and reduces noise“.

Austrian Airlines is taking an important step toward modernising and renewing its short- and medium-haul fleet. Between August 2022 and spring 2023, four Airbus A320neos will be integrated into Austrian Airlines’ fleet. The “NEO” (“New Engine Option”) aircraft, will be delivered directly to Austrian Airlines from a Lufthansa order and replace older models in the A320 fleet. Depending on the route, an Airbus A320neo emits up to 3,700 tonnes of CO2 less per year and compared to the previous model, as they consume up to 20 percent less fuel due to modern engine technology and optimised aerodynamics. The new aircraft make an important contribution to Austrian Airlines’ environmental responsibility, they increase profitability and represent an important long-term investment in the Vienna hub.

“Modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, as well as sustainable fuels, are the biggest levers to achieve our ambitious climate targets,” says Austrian Airlines COO Francesco Sciortino. “We want to halve our CO2 emissions by 2030 and operate CO2-neutral by 2050, both on the ground and onboard.” The new A320neos will not only reduce emissions but also noise. A Neo takeoff is 50 percent quieter than comparable aircraft types.

Innovative airspace cabin enhances travel comfort

The A320neos will be operated by Austrian Airlines on continental flights and initially on routes to London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The new aircraft, with a capacity of 180 seats, will significantly enhance travel comfort on short- and medium-haul routes. Thanks to the innovative Airspace Cabin and slimmer side walls, passengers will benefit from more personal space, especially in the shoulder area. The new cabin concept also offers up to 60 percent more capacity for carry-on luggage. To enhance passengers’ well-being, the Neos count with a new, flexible lighting system that adapts to the natural biorhythm. Depending on the phase of the flight and the time of day, the cabin and lavatories are bathed in warm reds or cooler shades of blue.