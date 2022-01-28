Austrian Airlines relaunches flights to Los Angeles in summer

• Austrian Airlines’ summer flight schedule counts with 110 destinations and 1,300 weekly flights

• Five non-stop weekly flights to Los Angeles from mid-May

• Significant expansion of European route network: Valencia and Kavala as new destinations on the Mediterranean coast

• Capacity increase by 12 aircraft

• Austrian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl: “We are continuously increasing our offer to pre-crisis levels.“

Austrian Airlines’ summer flight schedule 2022 is “ready for take-off”. With 110 destinations and a weekly frequency of 1,300 flights in the summer peak, the Austrian flag carrier is continuously increasing its offer to pre-crisis levels.

Next to new European destinations such as the Spanish and Greek port cities of Valencia and Kavala, another long-haul destination will be added to the programme. From 20 May, Austrian Airlines will fly five times a week to Los Angeles on the US West Coast.

“We are continuously expanding our offer with new long-haul destinations. This corresponds to our passengers’ demand that already showed last summer that they want to travel. Our new winter destination Cancún has confirmed this desire to travel,” says Austrian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl. “Los Angeles is the gateway to California, a popular holiday destination and transfer hub for connecting flights with our partners. On the new destination, we are expecting a balanced level of local and transfer passengers who will transfer in Vienna,” said Trestl. Austrian Airlines last operated flights to the largest city on the US West Coast in summer 2019.

33 weekly flights to the USA

With Chicago, Washington and two airports in New York on the schedule, the red-white-red flag carrier already operates a good route network in the eastern USA. All four airports will be served daily again from spring 2022. With Los Angeles, the West Coast will now alsobe connected with non-stop flights from Vienna. In total, the flag carrier will offer up to 33 weekly flights to the US in the summer flight schedule. The flight time from Vienna to Los Angeles, about 9,900 kilometres away, is 12 hours and 30 minutes.

The flights in detail:

Route Flight no Flight days Departure – Arrival (local times)

Vienna – Los Angeles OS 081 Daily except Wednesday & Sunday 09:55–13:25

Los Angeles – Vienna OS 082 Daily except Wednesday & Sunday 15:15–11:50+1

Europe’s most beautiful places on the schedule several times a day

With 36 destinations in the Mediterranean, the summer focus within Europe is clearly on touristic destinations. “The offer on short and medium-haul routes will be significantly expanded compared to last year. We will increase capacity by 12 aircraft,” says Michael Trestl.

This summer, Austrian Airlines will fly up to 78 times a week to 19 holiday destinations in Greece. In addition to 17 rotations per week to Athens and eleven weekly connections to Heraklion, destinations such as Rhodes with six, Mykonos with three and Zakynthos with five weekly flights will be served. The schedule also includes rotations to Samos and Volos, and from 14 June Kavala on the Aegean coast will be offered as a new destination, with flights every Tuesday.

Austrian Airlines’ summer flight schedule also offers a comprehensive range of flights for holidays in Spain:Up to three flights a day to Palma de Mallorca, two flights a day to Barcelona, up to five flights a week to Ibiza with optimised connections at weekends, four flights a week to Malága, two flights a week to Gran Canaria and Tenerife and one flight a week to Menorca. From 4 June, Valencia on Spain’s Mediterranean coast will be added to the Austrian route network and will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays (bookable from 1 February).

This year, 11 Italian destinations are on the summer flight schedule. These include Catania, Olbia, Cagliari, Lamezia/Therme and city classics such as Rome, Milan and Bologna. Florence will be operated up to two times a day this summer. In total, Austrian Airlines flies to the Italian highlights up to 115 times a week during the summer peak.

Many other destinations will be offered with increased frequency in the summer of 2022. For example, Sofia will be operated up to 24 times a week, Tirana up to 17 times a week and Nice up to 14 times a week. Iceland will be operated up to four times a week from 4 June. “We are continuing our course as the Austrian flag carrier to connect Austria to Europe and the world in the best possible way,” says Michael Trestl.