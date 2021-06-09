Austrian Airlines records rising booking figures

CCO Michael Trestl: “Eased travel regulations and rising vaccination rates have quadrupled our bookings“

Greece, Spain and Italy among the most popular destinations

Austrian Airlines continues to offer full flexibility in rebooking and security

With a rising vaccination rate and easings of entry regulations in many European countries, Austrians are feeling the urge to travel again. The desire to finally putting their feet in the sand again is big. This was also made clear during the Corpus Christi weekend, which many passengers used for a short holiday in the south. Greece, Spain and Italy were the top three destinations. Because of the increased demand for flights, Austrian Airlines deployed larger aircraft than planned on short notice and added extra flights.

A glance at the months from June to August also gives the red-white-red home carrier cause for optimism. “Demand is increasing daily, and new bookings on many routes have quadrupled since mid-May. It is also noticeable that bookings are increasingly being made on a longer-term basis,” reports Austrian Airlines Sales Director Michael Trestl. For summer holidays, Mediterranean destinations such as Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Spain including Mallorca are among the most popular destinations. “The booking dynamics show that we are meeting the travel needs of Austrians very well with our summer flight schedule, which mainly serves inner-European destinations in the Mediterranean. With a total of more than 100 destinations, we are offering a variety of destinations at pre-crisis levels in midsummer,” says CCO Michael Trestl. Of course, not all destinations are yet served with the usual frequency again, but the production level in the tourist sector is back at the pre-crisis level. “With the recently announced travel easings for the return from Cyprus, Croatia, the Netherlands and Sweden, as well as with the Green Pass coming into effect, we are expecting further growth in bookings,” says Trestl.

For travel inspiration, the digital showcase at You will be directed to a possibly non-accessible site. Take care. Be careful.destinations.austrianblog.com lists all destinations, travel recommendations and booking options at Austrian Airlines. Those planning a summer holiday have a clear advantage when booking immediately as there are still capacities and attractive offers at low prices available.

Full flexibility in rebooking and security for passengers



Austrian Airlines offers passengers worry-free travel planning with flexible rebooking. Tickets issued until 31 July 2021 can be rebooked free of charge as often as requested. In addition to the date, also the destination can be altered.

Although many European countries have relaxed their quarantine regulations at the same time as Austria, many holiday countries still have country-specific entry regulations. With the digital document check, Austrian Airlines offers the possibility of uploading corona-relevant certificates online up to 12 hours before departure for scheduled flights to Greece, Spain, France, Sweden and others. These are checked so that passengers know already prior to departure whether all the requirements of the respective authorities are met.

In order to provide passengers with the best possible support in preparing for their journey, all information on the subject of travel and Corona is available on the You will be directed to a possibly non-accessible site. Take care. Be careful. Austrian Airlines website.