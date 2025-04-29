Austrian Airlines posts EUR -111 million loss in Q1 2025, focuses on strong summer outlook

Austrian Airlines reported a EUR -111 million Adjusted EBIT for Q1 2025, narrowing its loss from EUR -122 million a year earlier, as rising revenues and improved punctuality helped offset higher costs. Despite the traditionally weak quarter, passenger demand remained resilient, with 2.5 million travellers flown and significant focus now placed on the busy summer season.

Key figures and developments:

Revenue : EUR 458 million, up 14% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBIT : EUR -111 million (Q1 2024: EUR -122 million), still negative but improved.

Expenses : Rose 9% to EUR 588 million.

Punctuality : Improved to 87%; 99.8% of Easter flights operated as scheduled.

Fleet upgrades : Four Boeing 777s fitted with Sharkskin tech to reduce drag and emissions.

Marketing & branding : New themed liveries celebrating Austria’s culture and international presence, including ties to the Spanish Riding School and Expo 2025.

New routes for summer : Edinburgh, Sylt, Lofoten, and Burgas added to the network.

Passenger support: Austrian Travel Assistants will be active at Vienna Airport to ease summer travel.

CEO Annette Mann emphasised rising customer satisfaction and the airline’s readiness for summer, despite external uncertainties like geopolitical tensions in key markets. COO Francesco Sciortino reiterated the goal of rejoining the ranks of Europe’s most punctual carriers.