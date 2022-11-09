Austrian Airlines opens seven new destinations in summer 2023

Austrian summer flight schedule significantly increased with almost 120 destinations and over 1,200 weekly flights

Porto, Marseille, Billund, Tivat, Palermo, Vilnius and Tromsø new in summer schedule

“Thanks Austria” campaign offers discounted tickets to popular European destinations

CCO Michael Trestl: “Austrian Airlines resolutely continues to expand its summer flight schedule and thus underlining its position as the clear number 1 in Austria”

After a successful summer 2022 and a well-booked winter, the Austrian Airlines team is preparing for a sunny summer 2023. With 120 destinations and 1,270 weekly frequencies from Vienna, the home carrier wants to build on last summer and has expanded its program significantly for the upcoming year. In the 2023 summer flight schedule, the flag carrier will fly to seven new destinations in addition to its established destinations and a significantly expanded European programme.

“The growth of four new A320neo aircraft will be visible in the summer flight schedule. More aircraft make more destinations possible. The Austrian team has proven that we are ready to fly, so we are starting 2023 with high ambitions,” says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl. “We have taken advantage of the crisis and positioned ourselves competitively. With all determination, we are significantly expanding our point-to-point traffic in summer 2023, once again underlining our position as the clear number 1 in Austria. We are the most charming and trustful travel partner and consistently continue our course to connect Austria with the most beautiful places in Europe as well as the entire world in the best possible way. And this in the Austrian way – socially, ecologically and economically.”

From Porto to Tromsø: Austrian Airlines makes vacation dreams come true

The destinations Porto, Marseille, Billund and Tivat are completely new to the programme. The four destinations are each operated up to three times per week departing from Vienna. Previously offered on a seasonal basis, Palermo has also been added to the summer flight schedule. In addition, the route to Vilnius, which was already part of the Austrian Airlines route network before the Corona pandemic, will be offered again. The popular Italian city on the northern coast of Sicily and the capital of Lithuania will also be operated three times a week. Furthermore, flights to Tromsø will take off once a week between June and August.

In addition to a total of 43 destinations and almost 300 weekly flights to the Mediterranean, the long-haul network also offers a lot. Los Angeles, for example, will once again be offered in Austrian’s route schedule with non-stop flights from Vienna.

Austrian Airlines says “Thank you Austria”

After a successful summer 2022 and the resulting good liquidity development as well as the granting of a credit line by the Lufthansa Group, an early and full repayment of the government-backed loan granted in 2020 will be possible. To thank passengers and all Austrians for the trust they have placed in Austrian Airlines, discounted flights are available as part of a thank you campaign. “Without the support of Austria, we would not have been able to fly through these difficult times. Now it is time to say thank you. That’s why we are offering tickets with up to 25 percent off for a total of 30 destinations, including destinations of the new summer flight schedule,” says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl. The campaign is valid for all new bookings on the Economy Light fare until November 20 and for a travel period from November 7 to June 30, 2023.