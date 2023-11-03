Austrian Airlines on track to deliver good annual results with strong summer quarter

Austrian Airlines has reported strong financial results, closing the third quarter with an adjusted EBIT of 129 million euros, 17% higher than the same period last year. The airline maintained its punctuality, achieving a regularity rate of 99.3%. Passenger volume reached pre-crisis levels with 4.5 million guests.

The summer quarter’s success has positioned Austrian Airlines for a successful year in 2023, though uncertainties remain due to geopolitical developments, rising fuel prices, and inflationary effects in Austria. Despite these challenges, the airline plans to invest in its fleet and products.

CEO Annette Mann emphasised the need for political support and a strategic alliance to maintain Vienna as an international hub. Austrian Airlines continues to rank among the most punctual airlines in Europe and remains focused on improving performance and guest satisfaction. While demand for business travel remains modest, the airline is optimistic about tourism travel in the upcoming winter season and plans to expand its network in 2024.