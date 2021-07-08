Austrian Airlines official carrier of Austria’s Olympic Team

Austria’s home airline takes athletes to Tokyo this summer

Austrian Airlines at the official dressing of the athletes

“We are proud to fly Austria’s Olympic Team non-stop to Tokyo,” says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl

On 23 July, the Summer Olympic Games will kick off in Tokyo. Austrian Airlines is once again an official partner of the Austrian Olympic Committee and will fly athletes non-stop to Japan. A large part of the team is scheduled to take off for Tokyo on 16 July. At the official dressing of Austria’s Olympic team, Austrian Airlines was present and wished them every success for the upcoming competitions.

“As Austria’s home carrier, we are proud to fly the Olympic team non-stop to Tokyo,” says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl. “With our high service standards, our crew will ensure that the athletes arrive safely and relaxed in Japan.”

“In good tradition, our partner and official carrier Austrian Airlines flies the Austrian Olympic teams to the Games. The pandemic has hit the aviation industry hard, so it is even more pleasant that it is possible again to look to the future with a more positive outlook. Since 5 July, our athletes are already flying to Tokyo at high speed and can count on the qualities of Austrian Airlines for their journey,” explains ÖOC President Karl Stoss.

In summer, Austrian Airlines flies twice a week from Vienna to Tokyo. During the Olympic Games, there will even be a third weekly flight at times. The largest aircraft in the fleet – a Boeing 777 with over 300 seats – will be used on the route.