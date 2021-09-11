Austrian Airlines offers comprehensive route network for business travellers

CCO Michael Trestl: “AUA route schedule includes over 70 destinations in Europe with more than 700 departures per week in the business travel month of September“

Business Lounge Schengen and Non-Schengen now open

Status of Miles & More participants extended for another year

Compensaid platform offers option for CO2-neutral business travel

After a year and a half of pandemic, work from home, remote tools, hybrid working and video conferencing are part of the familiar working world. Even if new working methods have established themselves, personal contact with customers, business partners and employees in international branches is missing. This is why many business professionals are now increasingly taking business trips again. At Austrian Airlines, demand is increasing, especially for destinations in neighbouring countries like Germany and Switzerland.

“With our route network, private and business travellers can fly to over 70 destinations within Europe with more than 700 departures per week since the beginning of September. We also offer intercontinental flights, for example to the US, and we hope that Europeans will soon be able to enter the country,” says Austrian Airlines COO Michael Trestl.

In addition to hygiene and security measures, suitable flight times are particularly relevant for business travellers within Europe. The majority of European business destinations are available daily, in some cases up to three times a day, and are served by Austrian Airlines at the start and end of the day with direct connections from the Vienna hub.

With New York, Washington, Chicago, Bangkok, Shanghai, Tokyo, Tel Aviv and, starting from October, Montreal, Austrian Airlines also has long-haul destinations for business travellers in its flight program.

In addition, the other airlines within the Lufthansa Group and their hubs provide access to further attractive destinations worldwide. However, with a few exceptions, travel restrictions still apply to Austrians to many intercontinental destinations.

With the AIRail offer from Linz, Salzburg or Graz central station, the provincial capitals are intermodally connected to the hub at Vienna Airport. AIRail passengers can now also check in their luggage during the train journey from Linz and Salzburg and proceed directly to the gate at Vienna Airport as part of a pilot phase until the end of October.

Flexibility, frequent flyer and Business Class benefits particularly in demand for business trips

Austrian Airlines offers customers the best possible flexibility in these dynamic times with the difficult conditions they bring. If travel is not possible due to entry regulations or changing dates, flight tickets can be rebooked according to the respective booking class regulations. “To ensure that Miles & More participants can enjoy their frequent flyer benefits, Austrian Airlines is extending their status for another year. As premium carrier, our lounges are an important part of travel comfort. In addition to the Business Lounge Schengen, the Business Lounge Non-Schengen was reopened at the beginning of September,” says CCO Michael Trestl.

Make business travel CO2-neutral

With the platform Compensaid, Austrian Airlines offers the possibility to compensate CO2 emissions. Flights can be compensated either through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), through the support of certified climate protection projects or through a combination of both options.