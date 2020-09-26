Austrian Airlines lounge at Vienna Airport reopens on 29 September

• Reopening of the lounge in Terminal 3, F-Gates

• DoN is the new lounge caterer of Austrian Airlines

From September 29, 2020, Austrian Airlines will again welcome passengers in its lounge at Vienna Airport. Due to the spread of the Corona Pandemic and the temporary suspension of flight operations, Austria’s home carrier had to temporarily close all lounges on March 16, 2020. At the end of September, the Austrian Business Lounge Schengen (Terminal 3, Level 2 or F-Gates) will reopen its doors for Austrian Airlines passengers.

The reopening brings a change for lounge visitors: quality caterer DoN is now responsible for the culinary offerings in the Austrian Airlines Lounge. The largest privately run catering company in Austria has won the tender and will be catering for lounge guests from now on. DO & CO will remain the partner for onboard catering on Austrian Airlines flights.

“With the reopening of our lounge at Vienna Airport together with our new lounge catering partner DoN, we are taking another step towards normality and can offer our passengers more service along the journey,” says Austrian Airlines Head of Product Management, Erik Mosch.

The food and drink on offer in the lounge comply with all hygiene requirements and has been adapted to meet official guidelines. Visitors can choose from a wide range of beverages as well as cold and warm snacks and meals. Regional delicacies are also offered. The Austrian Airlines Lounge is located at the F-Gates in Terminal 3 and is open daily from 5.30 am to 8.00 pm. Initially, only the Schengen Business Lounge will be reopened; it is available to all passengers entitled to access. HON-Circle guests can expect a separate area. Information on the access rules can be found at https://www.austrian.com/at/en/lounges-vienna-airport. In the Austrian Airlines Lounge, as in the entire airport terminal and onboard, there is a strict mask-wearing obligation. Mouth and nose protection may only be removed while seated at the tables.