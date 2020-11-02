Austrian Airlines launches train service between Vienna Airport and Graz

Measures for greater climate protection: Austrian Airlines launches AIRail train service on the route between Graz and Vienna Airport

Four AIRail trains per day starting on 13 December 2020 in cooperation with the Austrian Federal Railways ÖBB

Train supplements flight schedule, flights to Graz remain a fixed component of the route network

“AIRail is fast and comfortable for travellers as well as good for the climate”, says the Austrian Federal Minister for Climate Protection Leonore Gewessler

Austrian Airlines and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are expanding their “Train to Plane” offer AIRail by another route. From 13 December 2020, four trains with an Austrian flight number will run daily between Graz Central Station and Vienna Airport. The train journey takes just over three hours. The new offer is available via austrian.com as of now.

The AIRail train connections were chosen to complement the Austrian Airlines flight schedule between Graz and Vienna. This way, passengers starting their journey in Graz will not only be able to use the daily morning flight at 06:00 from 13 December, but also two AIRail trains in the morning and up to two afternoon flights. Passengers who want to return to Graz via Vienna will again be able to take two morning trains and up to three afternoon flights per day. The flight connection between Graz and Vienna will remain an integral part of the Austrian Airlines route network.

“An efficient train connection of the Austrian industrial centres to our hub Vienna is indispensable for trade and economy. By including Graz in our AIRail service, we are creating a comfortable and environmentally friendly addition to our passengers’ travel plans”, says Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech.

“With AIRail, we offer our customers a continuous mobility chain in which every means of transport can clearly show its strengths. After Linz and Salzburg, we are now providing another region, namely Graz, with the attractive AIRail offer that guarantees a safe and environmentally friendly journey to the airport including an assured connecting service”, says Andreas Matthä, CEO of the Austrian Federal Railways ÖBB.

“The future of mobility is climate-friendly! Through the location agreement with Austrian Airlines, we have set the course for more climate protection in air traffic: Connections with a travel time of less than 3 hours were shifted to rail, such as on the route Salzburg-Vienna Airport. With the expansion of the southern rail route, this shift from plane to train will also take place between Graz and Vienna Airport. However, Austrian Airlines and ÖBB are already taking a step forward on a voluntary basis by offering the route Graz-Vienna Airport as an AIRail service several times a day. Fast and comfortable for travellers and good for the climate”, says the Austrian Federal Minister for Climate Protection Leonore Gewessler.

Austrian Airlines customers will enjoy various advantages when they book an AIRail connection, for example, a guaranteed connecting service, regardless of whether they continue their journey by plane or train. This means passengers who miss their connecting flight or train due to an unexpected late arrival of the train or aircraft will be rebooked on an alternative travel connection. Business Class passengers travel first class and have free access to the ÖBB Lounge before departure. Moreover, Austrian Airlines passengers can also collect miles with AIRail within the context of the Miles & More program. Finally, passengers also receive a catering voucher which they can use in the ÖBB dining car. Austrian Airlines already offers AIRail on the routes from Vienna Airport to Linz and Salzburg with over 30 daily connections each.

AIRail timetable between Graz and Vienna Airport as of 13 December 2020

Route Number Departure – Arrival

Graz Central Station – Vienna Airport RJ 554 / OS 3580 7:26 – 10:27

RJ 558 / OS 3582 9:26 – 12:27

Vienna Airport – Graz Central Station RJ 553 / OS 3581 6:33 – 9:33

RJ 559 / OS 3583 9:33 – 12:33