Austrian Airlines launches pilot project AIRail baggage drop on the train

Pilot project baggage drop on the train for AIRail passengers from Linz and Salzburg

Luggage to be checked through directly to final destination

CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech: “With the AIRail baggage check-in on the train, we eliminate a major disadvantage of a feeder train journey compared to a feeder flight“

From 23 August, Austrian Airlines will be testing baggage drop-off directly in the Railjet together with ÖBB, making the “train-to-flight” journey even more comfortable. To create a careless journey for our AIRail passengers, they can check in their baggage already during the train journey for their entire trip during the test phase from 23 August to 31 October 2021. On the train, luggage will be tagged and further transport to the final destination will be arranged. After arriving at Vienna Airport, AIRail guests can go directly to their gate and board. All checked-in luggage can be collected at the destination airport as usual.

“Closer dovetailing with the railways is an important part of our strategy. With the AIRail baggage check-in on the train, we eliminate a major disadvantage of a feeder train journey compared to a feeder flight. We want to bring more AIRail passengers to our Vienna hub comfortably by train and then out into the world by plane,” says Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech, pleased with the testing of the domestic airline’s new service offer.

“With AIRail we offer our customers a continuous mobility chain during their trip. Our guests can now get comfortably and quickly on ÖBB trains from Salzburg or Linz city center directly to Vienna Airport. Checking in luggage on selected trains will make the journey even easier in the future and convince even more people to choose the train,” explains ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä.

Austrian Airlines customers enjoy a range of advantages when booking an AIRail connection. In addition to a catering voucher, which can be redeemed in the Railjet restaurant, AIRail passengers enjoy a guaranteed connection, regardless of whether they continue their journey by plane or train. Business Class passengers travel in 1st class on the train and have free access to the ÖBB Lounge before departure. As part of the Miles & More programme, miles can also be collected with AIRail.

The baggage drop service in the Railjet will initially be introduced on a test basis from 23 August to 31 October 2021 for the AIRail routes Salzburg Hauptbahnhof – Vienna Airport and Linz Hauptbahnhof – Vienna Airport with two connections each. You can find more information about the service on our website and on ÖBB.

AIRail baggage check-in is possible on a trial basis from 23 August to 31 October 2021 on the following daily connections:

Route Number Departure – Arrival

Linz Hbf – Flughafen Wien RJ 861 / OS 3506 10:16 – 11:57

RJ 563 / OS 3514 15:16 – 16:57

Salzburg Hbf - Flughafen Wien RJ 861 / OS 3548 09:08 – 11:57

RJ 563 / OS 3544 14:08 – 16:57