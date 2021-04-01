Austrian Airlines launches flights to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, this summer and to Cancun, Mexico, next winter

• City in Ukraine to be served three times a week from 17 May

• Announcement on today’s 30th anniversary of Austrian Airlines in Ukraine

• Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa complete the Ukraine programme in the summer

Austrian Airlines will fly to Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine from 17 May. The route is being offered for the first time and will be served three times a week with an Embraer 195. An increase to a daily connection is planned in the course of the summer. Austria’s home carrier is thus strengthening its presence in Ukraine. In addition to Zaporizhzhia, the programme already includes Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa. Today’s announcement of the new route comes on a special day. On 1 April 1991, Austrian Airlines flew to Ukraine for the first time. The destination was Kyiv.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Zaporizhzhia on today’s 30th anniversary of our Ukraine connections”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl. “It not only strengthens our Ukraine offering, but also our traditionally strong network to Eastern Europe.”

Route Flight number Flight days Departure – Arrival (Local time)

Vienna – Zaporizhzhia OS 679 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:35 – 13:45

Zaporizhzhia – Vienna OS 680 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 14:30 – 15:50

Tickets to and from Zaporizhzhia can be booked as of today. The Vienna-Dnipro route will no longer be operated due to its proximity to Zaporizhzhia. The two cities are only 85 km apart. On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers can find information on the topics of traveling in times of Corona, the obligation to wear a FFP2 mask, country-specific travel regulations or flexible rebooking arrangements. The information is updated on an ongoing basis.

First preview of the winter flight schedule: Austrian launches flights to Cancun

• Vacation offensive in the cold season

• Mauritius, Maldives and Cape Town next winter again in the programme

• Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl: “Clear focus on long-haul travel in winter“

Austrian Airlines is already preparing for next winter with a comprehensive tourism offensive. From October 24, 2021, the Austrian home carrier will be taking off twice a week for Cancun in sunny Mexico. The last flight to this vacation destination was in 2006. Mauritius will also be reintroduced to the flight schedule next winter after a break due to Corona. Austrian Airlines will operate up to three flights a week to the sunny island in the Indian Ocean.

The number of flights to the Maldives will be increased by one additional flight per week next winter. Austrian Airlines will take off three times a week to the island’s capital, Malé. Cape Town will also be back on the schedule with two flights a week. The Austrian carrier will operate a long-haul Boeing 777 aircraft to all four destinations.

Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl is optimistic about the future: “People are longing for vacations, long-distance travel and the sea. That’s why we will be focusing on attractive long-haul destinations in the coming winter flight schedule to satisfy our passengers’ desire to travel. I am confident that by then many people worldwide will have been vaccinated that travel will once again be possible without severe restrictions.”

Overview on all details of the new route

Route Flight number Flight days Departure – Arrival (Local time)

Vienna – Cancun OS 61 Thursday & Sunday 10:40 – 16:10

Cancun – Vienna OS 62 Thursday & Sunday 18:05 – 11:30+1