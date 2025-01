Austrian Airlines has successfully launched flights to Ivalo, its third Finnish Lapland destination after Rovaniemi and Kittilä. The inaugural flight from Vienna landed on 25 January 2025, bringing winter sports enthusiasts to Finland’s northernmost airport.

Ivalo offers access to extensive cross-country ski trails, aurora safaris, and Arctic wildlife experiences. The airline will operate weekly Saturday flights until early March, catering to the growing demand for winter tourism in Lapland.