Austrian Airlines flies to top destinations in autumn holidays

• Autumn holidays attract travellers with city and beach vacations

• Top 5 destinations: Cyprus, Paris, Málaga, Athens and Rome

• Numerous myAustrian-Holidays flights already fully booked

The upcoming autumn holidays attract Austrian Airlines passengers increasingly to city vacations and destinations along the Mediterranean. Austrian Airlines’ flight schedule offers both classic city breaks as well as beach destinations for every traveller to enjoy the ideal autumn vacation.

This autumn, the most popular destinations in Austrian Airlines’ short- and medium-haul flight schedule, Rome, Paris and Nice will be served up to 21 times a week. Passengers to Rome currently benefit from an Austrian Business Special Deal to enjoy Business Class advantages with a low-cost offer. Further Mediterranean destinations such as Athens, Cyprus, Venice and Málaga are among the favourites of Austrian Airlines customers during the autumn holidays. Several myAustrian-Holidays island destinations, such as Crete, Rhodes, Majorca, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, are already fully booked. Flights to Catania, Naples and Santorini are also in high demand.

From this week on, attractive warm-water destinations such as Cancún, Mauritius and the Maldives are again part of the Austrian Airlines flight schedule. Growing demand for these sunny destinations reflects the desire of many to escape the colder days in Austria in autumn and winter.