Austrian Airlines flies to Milan Linate instead of Malpensa from 1 June

• Change from Milan Malpensa to Linate Airport near the city centre
• From 1 June, two flights a day – morning and evening
• “Much more comfortable for our passengers”, says CCO Michael Trestl

From 1 June, Austrian Airlines will be flying to Linate Airport, which is close to the city centre. This will result in significantly shorter travel times for passengers to and from the airport.

Milan’s city centre can be reached by public transport within half an hour. Business travellers from Milan, in particular, prefer Linate Airport. From June, two flights a day will be available on the route to Vienna, one in the morning, one in the evening. Milan-Malpensa will no longer be served from 1 June in favour of Linate.

Linate is much more comfortable for our passengers, especially for business travellers from Milan and the surrounding area”, says CCO Michael Trestl.

A mix of Embraer 195s and A320 family aircraft will be used on the route. Tickets can be booked as of now at austrian.com.

Overview on flight details

Route                           Flight number             Flight days            Departure – Arrival (Local time)
Vienna – Milan-Linate     OS 491          daily              08:05 - 09:30
                          OS 497          daily              17:45 – 19:10
Milan-Linate – Vienna     OS 492          daily              10:15 - 11:45
                          OS 498          daily              19:55 – 21:25

