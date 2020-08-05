Austrian Airlines flies to 10 more holiday destinations in Greece, Italy and Spain this Summer

• Ten more holiday destinations back in the flight schedule

• Classic beach holiday destinations in Greece, Italy and Spain

• “We are pleased that we are able to further expand our holiday offer,” says CCO Andreas Otto

Austrian Airlines is adding further holiday destinations to its summer flight schedule. The Greek destinations Kalamata, Preveza, Skiathos and Skiros are back in the flight schedule since the beginning of August. Sardinia, with Cagliari and Olbia, and Sicily, with Catania, are also part of the Austrian Holidays programme since August. In addition, Austria’s home carrier is also flying to Ibiza again. All flights take place once a week on Saturdays or Sundays.

From September, Austrian Airlines will also fly to the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria and Tenerife every Saturday. Austria’s home carrier is thus adding ten holiday destinations to its summer programme. These and other holiday flights can be booked on the Austrian Holidays website and via travel agencies.

“Our charters from Austrian Holidays have already worked well in the past, especially in the summer. We are pleased that we can now further increase this offer in cooperation with our tourism partners in Austria”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto.

On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers will find up-to-date information on travel in times of corona, flight schedules, mask requirement or rebooking regulations. The information is updated on an ongoing basis. At the new Austrian Infohub, passengers will also find the current entry regulations for their respective destinations.