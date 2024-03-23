Austrian Airlines faces strike threat amid labour dispute

A looming strike at Austrian Airlines (AUA) threatens to disrupt travel plans for thousands of passengers, with 430 flights potentially cancelled during the busy Easter period. The strike, scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 28th, for 36 hours, is the latest escalation in a contentious labour dispute between the airline and its on-board staff.

Employee representatives have unanimously approved the strike decision, demanding improved offers from AUA management. Despite the impending strike, there remains a slim possibility of averting the crisis if a satisfactory agreement is reached before the deadline.

AUA management has criticized the strike threat, labelling it disproportionate and emphasizing the significant financial losses incurred by the airline. The company contends that its current offer, including substantial salary increases of up to 28 percent for co-pilots, is generous and would make AUA one of the highest-paying employers in Austria.

The dispute centres on wage increases and the perceived disparity between AUA’s salary structure and that of its parent company, Lufthansa. While AUA highlights employee bonuses and potential future increases, union representatives argue that these measures fall short of addressing the fundamental wage discrepancies.

As negotiations remain deadlocked, passengers brace for potential flight cancellations and disruptions. The Austrian Agency for Passenger Rights outlines options for affected travellers, including refunds, alternative transport arrangements, and possible monetary compensation.

With tensions escalating and both sides entrenched in their positions, the outcome of the labour dispute remains uncertain, leaving travellers and employees alike anxiously awaiting resolution.