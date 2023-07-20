Austrian Airlines extends services between Berlin and Innsbruck

Austrian Airlines is expanding its flight services between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Innsbruck for the upcoming winter flight schedule. From December 23, 2023, until March 9, 2024, the route will be operated twice weekly using an Airbus A320. The direct connection will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The flight duration from BER to Innsbruck’s Kranebitten Airport is one hour and 25 minutes. On Wednesdays, the outbound flight departs from BER at 13:30 and lands in Innsbruck at 14:55. On Saturdays, the flight takes off from BER at 12:10 and arrives in Innsbruck at 13:35.

Compared to the previous winter’s flight schedule, Austrian Airlines will offer flights to Innsbruck for a longer period and with additional weekly flights during the upcoming season. In addition to the services to Innsbruck, Austrian Airlines also provides direct flights from BER to Vienna multiple times a day.

Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol, is a perfect winter sports destination surrounded by stunning mountain scenery. The city offers easy access to renowned alpine destinations like the Karwendel Mountains and the Tux Alps.