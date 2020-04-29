Austrian Airlines extends flight suspensions until 31 May 2020

• Break in operation for another two weeks

• Slow restart conceivable for June at the earliest

• CCO Andreas Otto: “Observing demand, empty flights to be avoided!”

Due to worldwide travel restrictions caused by the Corona pandemic, there is still no demand for air travel in sight. The Austrian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the current landing bans will also remain in place for a longer period of time. For this reason, Austrian Airlines has decided to extend the suspension of regular flight operations for another two weeks, from May 18 to May 31, 2020.

Austrian Airlines can only envisage a slow resumption of regular flight operations in June at the earliest. Nevertheless, Austrian intends to closely monitor further developments and will only resume flight operations when demand picks up again.

“Unlike some competitors, we want to avoid empty flights at all costs. We will only take off when a new start makes sense for Austrian Airlines and when the ease of travel restrictions makes this possible”, comments Austrian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andreas Otto on the plans of the red-white-red airline.

29 April 2020