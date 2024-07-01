Austrian Airlines expands winter flight services to Innsbruck from several European cities, including Brussels and Amsterdam

Austrian Airlines is enhancing its winter flight schedule for 2024/2025 with an increased number of flights between Vienna and Innsbruck and the addition of new direct routes to popular European destinations.

Starting in October 2024, the airline will operate up to 19 weekly flights on the Vienna-Innsbruck route. From December to March, there will be weekly direct flights from Innsbruck to Brussels, Copenhagen, Warsaw, and extended services to Amsterdam. During the peak ski season, charter flights will connect Innsbruck with Stockholm and Billund.

Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl emphasized the airline’s commitment to providing greater flexibility and supporting Tyrol’s tourism by offering more flight options. Innsbruck Airport’s Managing Director Marco Pernetta praised the increased frequencies and new routes as a clear demonstration of Austrian Airlines’ dedication to the region.

Additionally, Lufthansa Airlines will offer 11 weekly flights between Innsbruck and Frankfurt, complemented by the Lufthansa Express Bus service to Munich. Tickets are available from July 2 on the Austrian Airlines website.

Flight Schedule Overview:

Vienna-Innsbruck : Multiple daily flights

: Multiple daily flights Innsbruck-Brussels : Saturdays

: Saturdays Innsbruck-Copenhagen : Saturdays

: Saturdays Innsbruck-Warsaw : Saturdays

: Saturdays Innsbruck-Billund : Peak ski season

: Peak ski season Innsbruck-Stockholm : Peak ski season

: Peak ski season Innsbruck-Amsterdam: Saturdays, extended until end of March

For bookings and more information, visit Austrian Airlines.