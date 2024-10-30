Austrian Airlines expands Summer 2025 schedule with new ‘cool’ destinations and popular classics

Austrian Airlines is enhancing its summer 2025 schedule by adding exciting new destinations alongside popular favourites. Notable new additions include Edinburgh, Sylt, and the Lofoten Islands, catering to travellers seeking cooler summer escapes. Flights to Edinburgh will operate three times weekly from June 3 to September 27, while Sylt flights will run every Saturday from June 28 to September 6. Additionally, the airline will introduce Burgas, Bulgaria, as a new Black Sea destination, available thrice a week starting June 19.

In total, the summer schedule will feature 122 destinations, including 104 short and medium-haul routes and 18 long-haul options. Travellers can look forward to classic summer favourites across Greece, Italy, and Spain, as well as long-haul destinations like Boston, New York, and Tokyo. The expansion reflects a commitment to meeting the increasing demand for diverse travel experiences.