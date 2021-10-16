Austrian Airlines expands Premium Economy Class

Enlargement of the travel class on the entire Boeing 767 fleet

New offer starting in spring 2022 on long-haul routes

CCO Michael Trestl: “As a genuinely Austrian airline, we carry ‘Premium’ in our hearts. With the expansion of the Premium Economy Class, we want to offer better travel comfort to even more passengers“

Starting next spring, even more Austrian Airlines passengers will be able to fly long-haul flights in the Premium Economy Class booking category. The travel class, which was introduced in 2018, will be expanded on the airline’s entire Boeing 767 fleet from its current 18 to 30 seats per aircraft.

“As a genuinely Austrian airline, we carry ‘Premium’ in our hearts. With the expansion of the Premium Economy Class, we want to offer better travel comfort to even more passengers on long-haul routes,” says CCO Michael Trestl. “This travel class appeals to all those who want a bit more comfort and service on long-haul trips yet still want to fly on a price-conscious basis. This is how we want to make the travel experience for each passenger individually customizable and improved.”

The conversion of the Austrian Boeing 767 fleet will be carried out in the first quarter of 2022. With the summer flight schedule of 2022, the three B767 aircraft that primarily serve destinations in North America will fly in the new cabin configuration.

The heart of the Premium Economy Class is a seat specially made for the Lufthansa Group, which offers passengers more legroom and comfort on their journey compared to Economy Class. In addition, passengers in this travel class can check in two pieces of luggage, each weighing up to 23 kilogrammes, free of charge and enjoy a culinary high-class program with a three- to four-course menu on board.

The Premium Economy Class at a glance:

• Premium seat with a broader seat surface and generous seat spacing

• Footrest starting in the second row or leg support with integrated footrest in the first row

• Always a separate central armrest with fold-out table and cocktail table

• 12-inch screen with remote control for the in-flight entertainment system

• Own power outlet and USB port on the seat

• 2 x 23 kg free baggage

• Three- to four-course menu

• Welcome drink

• Amenity kit with useful travel accessories

Seats in Premium Economy Class can be booked via austrian.com. Premium Economy Class fares range between Business Class and Economy Class. For example, the round-trip Vienna – New York – Vienna starts from EUR 899 including taxes and fees.