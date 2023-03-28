Austrian Airlines cancels more than 100 flights this Tuesday

Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines cancelled more than 100 flights on Tuesday due to a works meeting. The reason for the cancellations is difficult collective bargaining with the flying staff.

According to information from Vienna Airport and Flightradar24, the cancelled flights include connections to Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin and Hanover in Germany, as well as Brussels, Copenhagen, Milan, Basel, Bologna, Venice, Sofia, Athens, Amsterdam, Prague, Bucharest, Pristina, Budapest, Zurich, Chisinau, Lyon, Skopje, Palma de Mallorca, Stockholm, Naples, Varna in other European countries, and Chicago, Washington, Amman overseas. Afternoon flights remain scheduled at the time of writing.

Last Friday, the management of Austrian Airlines made an offer of an average salary increase of 12.3 percent. At the works meeting starting this Tuesday at 09:00, the representatives of the employees want to inform the pilots and flight attendants about the status of the negotiations.