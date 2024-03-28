Austrian Airlines cancels 400 flights ahead of strike

Austrian Airlines, the Austrian airline of the Lufthansa Group, has cancelled approximately 400 flights scheduled for this Thursday and Friday in anticipation of a strike notice amid negotiations over salary increases.

The airline apologised to the roughly 50,000 affected passengers due to the strike announced by employee representatives. With Easter Sunday approaching, a period marked by family gatherings and high traffic, the airline, specialising in transit between Central and Western Europe, faces disruptions.

As a subsidiary of the leading European airline group, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines is embroiled in a standoff between management and employees regarding salary hikes. Over 380 flights had already been cancelled earlier in the month in anticipation of staff meetings.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the austrian.com website. Similar labour disputes over wage demands have also affected German airline Lufthansa and some of its subsidiaries earlier this month.