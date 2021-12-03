Austrian Airlines bolsters Cancun service with additional flight

Additional weekly flight to the popular destination in the Caribbean starting 25 January

Direct flights from Vienna to Cancun on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Three additional frequencies during the Christmas holidays

With the successful launch of its Mexican service, Austrian Airlines will add an additional weekly flight to its direct connection to Cancún. Commencing on 25 January 2022, the Austrian flag carrier will fly to the sunny Mexican holiday destination with an additional frequency on Tuesdays, on top of the already existing connections on Thursday and Sunday,

Due to the high demand during the Christmas holidays, Austrian Airlines’ offer to Cancún had already been increased to ten instead of seven round trips between 19 December and 9 January. The newest destination in Austrian Airlines’ route network is served by a Boeing 777 offering a total of 306 passengers direct service from Vienna to Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Being Mexico’s second largest airport, the connection to Cancún also functions as an ideal starting point for onward travel with our partner airlines. When traveling to Cancun, or any Austrian Airlines long haul flight, customers can choose between three cabins of service: Economy, Premium Economy and the spacious Business Class.