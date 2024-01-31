Austrian Airlines announces nonstop flights from Vienna to Boston

Austrian Airlines is set to launch nonstop flights from Vienna to Boston starting July 2024. The year-round service will initially operate up to six flights per week, utilising a Boeing 767-300 with 211 seats in a three-class configuration.

This expansion brings Austrian Airlines’ intercontinental destination portfolio to 19 destinations, providing access to over 125 worldwide travel locations.

Michael Trestl, Chief Commercial Officer of Austrian Airlines, expressed excitement about the strategic expansion, stating, “We are excited to announce Boston as a new and highly attractive destination. This expansion enhances our long-haul offering and strengthens the Vienna hub. Boston’s world-renowned universities, business connections, and the city’s unparalleled charm make it a fascinating and enticing travel destination. Additionally, it will be even easier for visitors and tourists from New England to come to Vienna in the future.”