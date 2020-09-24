Austrian Airlines and SAS resume flights to Shanghai

SAS flying to China again

From 29 September, it will once again be possible to fly direct from Scandinavia to China with SAS. There have been no direct flights since 31 January, but SAS has now obtained approval from the Chinese authorities and is reopening the route from Copenhagen to Shanghai with a weekly frequency.

The reopening of the route is vital for trade. With the reopening of the route, SAS is aiming to meet the demand for business travel and air freight services between Scandinavia and China.

At the end of October, SAS is also planning to resume flights to Beijing provided that SAS obtains the necessary approval from the authorities.

SAS will operate the Shanghai route using the new Airbus 350. This state-of-the-art aircraft will enable SAS to offer a unique travel experience. The aircraft has a much lower fuel consumption and up to 30 percent lower CO2 emissions than previous comparable aircraft.

SAS is currently flying to 75 destinations and operates up to 380 flights a day. SAS is monitoring market developments on a weekly basis and is ready to step up its services when travel restrictions are eased and demand for travel increases again. See the full traffic programme here.

As there is still uncertainty regarding restrictions and there are changes in travel advice, SAS offers travellers the option to change a planned journey/ticket for a SAS Travel Voucher, up to 16 days prior to departure, for all international travel, until January 15.

SAS has introduced a range of measures aimed at meeting new demands in the work to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please find more information here.

SAS urges all customers to keep themselves informed of current advice and recommendations from public authorities.

September 24, 2020 08:00

Austrian Airlines resumes flights to Shanghai



• A Boeing 767 will be used for this route

• “A second weekly flight to Shanghai is on our wish list”, says board member Andreas OttoAustrian Airlines will fly to Shanghai again from 2 October. After several postponements of the resumption due to the dynamic market situation, the return to China is now fixed. A Boeing 767 will fly from Vienna to Shanghai every Friday. The return flight will take place the following Sunday. Further connections to China are a conceivable option for Austrian Airlines. • From 2 October Austria’s home carrier will fly to Shanghai once a week• A Boeing 767 will be used for this route• “A second weekly flight to Shanghai is on our wish list”, says board member Andreas OttoAustrian Airlines will fly to Shanghai again from 2 October. After several postponements of the resumption due to the dynamic market situation, the return to China is now fixed. A Boeing 767 will fly from Vienna to Shanghai every Friday. The return flight will take place the following Sunday. Further connections to China are a conceivable option for Austrian Airlines. “We are very pleased to be able to return to China with regular passenger flights”, says Austrian Airlines board member Andreas Otto. “A second weekly flight to Shanghai is on our wish list.” The long-haul portfolio of Austrian Airlines is thus expanding to include another destination. In addition to Shanghai, Austria’s home carrier already flies to Chicago, New York and Washington, among others. On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers will find up-to-date information on travel in times of corona, flight schedules, mask requirement or rebooking regulations. The information is updated on an ongoing basis. Furthermore, passengers will also find the current entry regulations for their respective destinations. Route Flight number Flight day Departure – Arrival (local times)

Vienna – Shanghai OS 75 Friday 13:30 – 06:00 (next day)

Shanghai – Vienna OS 76 Sunday 10:10 – 15:45