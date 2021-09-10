Austrian Airlines aircraft has to turn around because of smoke in the cockpit

Alarm mood on Friday on board an Austrian Airlines plane on the way from Vienna to Berlin on flight OS229: smoke suddenly rose in the cockpit of the Airbus 321 registered OE-LBE and the plane had to turn back.

According to a spokeswoman for the airline, a broken fan was the cause. There was nothing to be noticed by the passengers. The pilots would have put on masks.

The passengers were rebooked after landing back at Vienna Airport in Schwechat. They travelled to Berlin in the late afternoon on flight OS235 which was upgraded to a Boeing 777-200ER (registration OE-LPF).

Sources: Kronen Zeitung & Flightradar24