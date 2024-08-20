Austrian Airlines adopts “Sharkskin” technology to cut fuel and emissions

Starting in December 2024, Austrian Airlines will be the first to equip four of its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with innovative “AeroSHARK” film technology, developed by Lufthansa Technik and BASF.

This “sharkskin” surface, inspired by the aerodynamics of sharkskin, reduces frictional resistance, leading to a 1% reduction in fuel consumption. Applied to these four aircraft, it will save over 8,000 tonnes of CO2 annually—equivalent to 46 flights from Vienna to New York.

This initiative supports Austrian Airlines’ and the Lufthansa Group’s goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30.6% by 2030.