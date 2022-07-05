Austrian airlines adds Marrakesh and Tromsø to winter network, resumes Cancún, Mauritius and Malé

Marrakesh and Tromsø new in Austrian Airlines‘ route network

European routes intensified: flights to Keflavik, Naples, Florence and Valencia will also be connected directly from Vienna during autumn/winter

Winter holidays at the beach: Cancún, Mauritius and Malé back in the flight plan

Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl: “Due to high demand during the last year and a steep increase in bookings during summer, our touristic long-haul flights will start earlier this winter.”

The Northern Lights, Mount Vesuvius or sandy beaches? With more than 80 destinations, Austrian Airlines’ winter schedule 2022 is not only “ready for take-off”, but also, particularly divers. Those, who have always wanted to see the Northern Lights, have found the most charming travel companion in Austrian Airlines. Starting on 11 January, Keflavik in Iceland will be operated for the first time in winter. Furthermore, Tromsø in Norway is a brand new destination in Austrians’ route network. Flights will be operated from mid-December until the end of March 2023. Both destinations are the perfect starting point for marvelling at the natural wonder. For those who prefer their holiday under the desert sun, Austrian Airlines resumes flights to the “Pearl of the South”. The red-white-red flag carrier offers nonstop flights between Vienna and Marrakesh respectively on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Austrian Airlines has already seen high demand for air travel during the summer months. European destinations such as Naples, Valencia or Florence are significantly popular. Thus, these destinations will also be in the flight plan during winter.

¡Hola! Mexico – long haul connections expanded from the Austrian Hub in Vienna

A wide range of long-haul destinations finds their place in Austrian Airlines’ winter schedule as well. Besides two airports in New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, Austrian Airlines will be flying to Cancún on the Caribbean coast again. White, sandy beaches, fascinating sights and culinary highlights made the Mexican metropolis one of the most popular winter destinations in 2021. Moreover, Austrian Airlines will not only fly to Bangkok daily, but will also bring holidaymakers to the Maldives and Mauritius.

Austrian Airlines’ CCO Michael Trestl: “The pleasingly good booking situation gives us a lot of tail wind. Due to high demand during the last year and a steep increase in bookings during summer, our touristic long-haul destinations will be connected significantly earlier this winter, namely starting on 17 October.”

Austrian Airlines’ winter schedule will come into force on 30 October. As of today, flights can already be booked at www.austrian.com