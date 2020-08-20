Austrian Airlines adds further destinations: Erbil, Amman, Tel Aviv, Cologne

From today three times a week to Erbil

From September flights to Amman and Cologne

Restart of Tel Aviv planned for mid-September

“Anyone who is demonstrably healthy should also be allowed to travel”, says CCO Andreas Otto

Austrian Airlines adds further destinations to its flight schedule. Starting today, Austria’s home carrier will be flying to Erbil again. An aircraft from the Airbus A320 family will take off three times a week between Vienna and the city in northern Iraq. This route is mainly used by transfer passengers changing planes in Vienna, for example from or to the USA.

At the end of the month, Austrian Airlines will also add Cologne/Bonn to its programme as a further destination in Germany. From 31 August, the city on the Rhine will be back in the schedule with up to two daily connections.

The resumption of flights to Jordan’s capital Amman is planned for 3 September, and the restart to Tel Aviv for 14 September.

“Each additional destination improves our offer and increases the travel options for our guests”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto. “Anyone who is demonstrably healthy should also be allowed to travel. This is why we are advocating international comprehensive, cost-effective COVID-19 testing for all passengers from risk countries.”

On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers will find up-to-date information on travel in times of corona, flight schedules, mask requirement or rebooking regulations. The information is updated on an ongoing basis. Furthermore, passengers will also find the current entry regulations for their respective destinations.