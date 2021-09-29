Austrian Airlines adds Cancun, Mauritius and Maldives in winter programme

Cancún, Mauritius and Maldives in the Austrian Airlines flight programme just in time for the start of the autumn holidays

Chief Sales Officer Michael Trestl: “Focus on long-haul tourist destinations in winter“.

Just in time for the start of the autumn holidays in Austria, Austrian Airlines passengers can enjoy sunny warm-water destinations with white beaches and crystal-clear water in Cancún, Mauritius and the Maldives.

“The summer and also the current off-season show that people don’t want to be deprived of their desire to travel and soak up the sun by the sea. With our winter flight schedule, we are therefore focusing specifically on attractive long-haul destinations at the start of the autumn holidays to satisfy our passengers’ desire to travel,” says Austrian Airlines Chief Sales Officer Michael Trestl. The long-haul tourist destinations are ideal for all those who want to go into summer extension and are still looking for a suitable destination for the upcoming autumn holidays.

With a direct connection to the Maldives, the red-white-red home carrier will fly to Malé three times a week from 21 October 2021. Additionally, Mauritius will be reintroduced into the flight schedule. The Austrian home carrier will take off to the sunny island in the Indian Ocean up to three times a week from 23 October 2021. To immerse in the history of the Maya and simply unwind on the Mexican Caribbean coast, Austrian Airlines takes off to Cancún in sunny Mexico twice a week from 24 October 24 2021. The last flight to this holiday destination was back in 2006.

To all three destinations, Austrian Airlines operates a long-haul Boeing 777 aircraft, where passengers can benefit from all booking categories from economy to business class.