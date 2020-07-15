Austria prohibits flights from several countries, compelling Austrian Airlines to cancel flights

The Austrian Health Ministry has expanded its list of landing bans. Starting tomorrow, flights from the following countries, among others, won’t be permitted to land in Austria: Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Egypt, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania & Serbia.

The landing bans for aircraft from Great Britain, Sweden and Ukraine were also extended. The decree is valid until 31 July. Due to the official prohibition, Austrian Airlines are forced to cancel all flights between Vienna and the following destinations during the period 16-31 July 2020: Belgrade, Bucharest, Cairo, Kyiv, London, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, Sibiu, Skopje, Sofia, Stockholm, Tirana and Varna.

“Of course, we understand that health is a top priority in the current situation. It remains a common goal to contain the pandemic. However, across-the-board travel bans for entire countries – with extremely short notice – are an enormous challenge for us and our guests. We advocate a uniform and stable travel policy within the EU so as not to weaken Vienna’s position as a hub in the long term. Business travellers and other transfer passengers will otherwise find alternative ways of getting to long-haul destinations”, says CCO Andreas Otto.

“Together with the authorities and the airport, we want and must find a solution for transfer traffic in order to prevent uncontrolled entry as fast as possible”, the Austrian Airlines CCO continues.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled and who do not want to make use of the rebooking options can apply for a refund using the online form on the Austrian Airlines website: https://austrian.com/at/en/footer-pages/help-and-contact/contact-form-refund

Passengers who wish to take their flight at a later date have various rebooking options and can start their rebooked journey up until the end of 2021. On the Austrian Airlines website, passengers will find up-to-date information on current developments: https://austrian.com/at/en/travel-coronatimes