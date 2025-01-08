Lufthansa Group sets ambitious recruitment goal for 2025

The Lufthansa Group today announced its target to recruit around 10,000 new employees in 2025 across various professions. The hiring drive will focus on key operational roles, including more than 2,000 flight attendants, 1,400 ground staff, and 1,300 technical experts.

Additionally, around 1,200 administrative employees and 800 pilots are being sought to bolster the Group’s workforce. Over half of the recruitment will take place in Germany, reflecting the Group’s strong base in the country.

Lufthansa Technik is expected to onboard over 2,000 new colleagues, while Austrian Airlines and Eurowings each plan to hire approximately 700 employees. Lufthansa Airlines, continuing its Turnaround efficiency program, will take a more conservative approach compared to 2024, with plans to recruit about 1,200 people focused on operational roles. Over the last three years, the Lufthansa Group has already added over 30,000 new employees, underscoring its commitment to strengthening its global workforce.

Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member for Human Resources & Legal Affairs, emphasized the company’s appeal as an employer. “The Lufthansa Group is and remains an attractive employer with many different job profiles and career options,” he stated, noting the 350,000 applications received last year and the recruitment of over 13,000 employees. Interested candidates can explore opportunities on the careers page, lufthansagroup.careers. The Group currently employs over 100,000 people across 90 countries, offering a wide range of entry-level and specialized career options.